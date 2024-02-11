Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79.
About Zovio
