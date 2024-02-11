Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 913.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,860 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zymeworks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 610,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 162,353 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $780.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

Zymeworks Profile

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $64,021.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

