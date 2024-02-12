120,348 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 120,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,031,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,464. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.