1,425 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $855.90. 30,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,007. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $812.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $777.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $859.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

