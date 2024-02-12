1,609,660 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,609,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,889,000. JD.com comprises 5.8% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Discerene Group LP owned about 0.12% of JD.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,947,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.