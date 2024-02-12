1ST Source Bank Acquires 244 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.17. 2,725,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

