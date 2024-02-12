1ST Source Bank Buys 150 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in American Water Works by 73.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after buying an additional 491,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $123.21. The stock had a trading volume of 624,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

