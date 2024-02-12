1ST Source Bank Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.07. 3,051,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

