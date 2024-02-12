1ST Source Bank Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.86. The company had a trading volume of 418,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,658. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.45.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -287.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

