1ST Source Bank Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.42. 781,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

