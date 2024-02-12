1ST Source Bank Sells 1,013 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.