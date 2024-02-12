1ST Source Bank Sells 1,340 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,249,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 99,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,443,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,542,297. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

