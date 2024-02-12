1ST Source Bank Sells 140 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $8.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.52. The stock had a trading volume of 780,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,269. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.65. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.