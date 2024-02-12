1ST Source Bank Sells 16,134 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,134 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.16% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GVI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 187,372 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.