1ST Source Bank Sells 2,391 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,543,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,734,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock remained flat at $71.18 during trading hours on Monday. 1,026,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,818. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

