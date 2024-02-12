3,289 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,774,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,922,000 after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 229,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $167.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average is $171.04. The company has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

