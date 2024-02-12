34,863 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.33. The stock had a trading volume of 154,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average of $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $235.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

