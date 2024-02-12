3,507 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,104. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.99 and a 200 day moving average of $153.87. The company has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

