3,577 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Chevron comprises 0.4% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

CVX traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.87. 956,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.87 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $173.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.