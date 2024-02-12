3,675 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,944,000.

IWM traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,843,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,682,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

