4,398 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $2,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,820,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

