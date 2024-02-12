5,105 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 89.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $135,762.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,642.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,238 shares of company stock worth $2,405,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

