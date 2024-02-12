7Pixels (7PXS) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $45.01 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 0.11215036 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

