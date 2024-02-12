81,000 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 81,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in DexCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,629. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,785. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

