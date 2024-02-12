Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,440 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 479,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 24,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 39,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,367. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

