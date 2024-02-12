ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $609,500.37 and $34.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015569 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,600.72 or 0.99210542 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00178521 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000616 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

