Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,220 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,448. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

