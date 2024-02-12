Acadian Timber’s (ACAZF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $18.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s previous close.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 2.3 %

ACAZF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.