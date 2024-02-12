Acadian Timber’s (ACAZF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $18.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s previous close.
Acadian Timber Stock Up 2.3 %
ACAZF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.81.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
