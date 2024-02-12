Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Down 3%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 95,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 992,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Acelyrin Trading Down 3.1 %

Insider Activity

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $195,096,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,400,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,674,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $47,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

