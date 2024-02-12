ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Up 595.7% in January

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 595.7% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 817,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. 175,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

