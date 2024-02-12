Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Adient alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADNT

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adient will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Adient by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.