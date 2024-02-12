Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 7.7% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $618.02. 840,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,398. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $603.28 and a 200 day moving average of $567.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

