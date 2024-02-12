ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.49. ADTRAN shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 68,513 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 686.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ADTRAN by 328.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.