Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Trading Down 1.8%

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.38 and last traded at $130.93. Approximately 153,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,394,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average is $122.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.