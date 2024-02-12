AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,529. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

