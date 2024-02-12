Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Up 1,969.4% in January

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a growth of 1,969.4% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agrify Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $0.67 on Monday. Agrify has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

About Agrify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agrify by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agrify by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.