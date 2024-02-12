Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Up 1,969.4% in January

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a growth of 1,969.4% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ AGFY opened at $0.67 on Monday. Agrify has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
