Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145,923 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group makes up approximately 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Air Transport Services Group worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after buying an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,716,000 after buying an additional 190,746 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,656,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after buying an additional 187,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,209,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATSG. Susquehanna lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

