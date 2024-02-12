AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells £55,590 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Birch sold 17,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.10), for a total value of £55,590 ($69,687.85).

Peter Birch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.64), for a total value of £18,850 ($23,630.44).

On Thursday, December 7th, Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.80), for a total value of £56,727.66 ($71,114.03).

AJ Bell Price Performance

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 315.60 ($3.96) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 305.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,856.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 7.16. AJ Bell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 362.20 ($4.54).

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.64) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

