Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,164. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $128.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.