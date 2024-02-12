Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.16.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,179. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.