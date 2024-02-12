Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASTL. Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

TSE ASTL opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.88. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$8.64 and a twelve month high of C$13.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. In related news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

