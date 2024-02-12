Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $85.40 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $88.50.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.44.

BABA opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

