Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

