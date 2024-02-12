Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

ALYA has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$2.70 target price on Alithya Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$1.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$136.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of C$1.34 and a 52 week high of C$3.00.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

