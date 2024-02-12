Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 2,627 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

