Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys 369 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,407,000 after acquiring an additional 606,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $219.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

