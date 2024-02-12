Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys 401 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after acquiring an additional 291,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

Zoetis stock opened at $198.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.01. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

