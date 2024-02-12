Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $2.42 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.58 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

