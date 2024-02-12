Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in STERIS were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,761,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Shares of STE stock opened at $225.15 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

