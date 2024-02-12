Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,397,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

NYSE OKE opened at $69.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

